New Mexico Republican's town hall in Ruidoso draws 300

Approximately 300 people turned out for the first town hall held this year by U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, the sole Republican in New Mexico's congressional delegation.
The Albuquerque Journal (https://goo.gl/T1RwyG ) reports that the two-hour event Saturday in the southern New Mexico mountain town of Ruidoso was rowdy but nonviolent except for one punch thrown by one man at another who took a photo of the other man.
Discussion topics included Republicans' plans to repeal the 2010 health care law, and Pearce was drowned out by boos when he said the Affordable Care Act is collapsing.
Pearce said afterward it was important to have a civil discussion and hear varying viewpoints.
He also said he didn't mind the rowdiness. He said that's how the process works when people have strong opinions.
