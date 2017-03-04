Senate approves New Mexico bill on guns, domestic violence

The New Mexico Senate has approved a bill to require people involved in domestic violence situations to surrender their guns and prohibit them from purchasing guns while a protective order is in effect.
The Senate's 25-15 vote Saturday sends the bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces to the House for consideration.
Under the bill, surrendered firearms would be turned over for safekeeping to law enforcement, a federally licensed gun dealer or an individual who has undergone a federal background check and who is not a household member of the gun owner.
The bill requires a court to determine whether a person presents "a credible threat" and requires that the person be given notice and an opportunity to be heard.
