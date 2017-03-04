More Politics News

March 4, 2017 4:42 PM

Wilmington City Council debuts new prayer by Pagan artist

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

The Wilmington City Council will start its meetings with a new prayer written by a Pagan artist.

The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2lKM3ph ) the change debuted this week comes after lengthy debate and public input on the issue.

For decades, the council used a Christian prayer. The group voted to replace that prayer with silent reflection in early January but after a public backlash, drafted legislation to bring a prayer back.

Council President Hanifa Shabazz says Abby Willowroot's prayer will be used for at least the next four years.

Councilwoman Michelle Harlee, a pastor, says the prayer is inclusive and not geared toward any particular religion.

