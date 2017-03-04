More Politics News

March 4, 2017 2:42 PM

Boise police have new police dog following shooting

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

The Boise Police Department has a new police dog to replace a dog shot and killed by a suspect who also wounded two police officers.

The agency announced Friday that the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German shepherd mix named Edo is trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension.

Edo replaces Jardo, who died after being shot Nov. 11 in Boise by a suspect in a previous shooting and carjacking.

Cpl. Chris Davis and Cpl. Kevin Holtry were also shot. Davis was treated and released from a hospital while Holtry was paralyzed below the waist and has been in long-term rehabilitation.

The suspect, Marco Romero, died in the shootout.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos