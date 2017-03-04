Attorney with criminal record to serve as special prosecutor

A lawyer with a criminal record and who figured in the Fiesta Bowl scandal has been appointed as a special prosecutor in two Pinal County homicide cases.
Gary Husk in 2014 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge in a case that centered on illegal campaign contributions. An attorney discipline panel later said his conduct reflected adversely on his "honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer."
Husk formerly was a lobbyist whose clients included the Fiesta Bowl, and his conviction stemmed from an investigation that resulted in a separate but similar criminal case against bowl employees.
Husk and the official who appointed him as special prosecutor both say he's qualified to handle the cases and that his criminal conviction and the admonishment don't prevent him from doing the work.
