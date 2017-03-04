Nashville Dem operative temporarily stripped of law license

A Nashville Democratic operative has had his law license temporarily suspended amid accusations that he took money from a nonprofit that helps the homeless and used it to gamble.
The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2m6532z ) that the state Supreme Court suspended the license of Kevin Teets on Friday.
Teets is a former Tennessee Democratic Party executive, and led the political campaigns of District Attorney Glenn Funk and ex-mayoral candidate Bill Freeman.
Documents from the Board of Professional Responsibility say Teets is accused of taking more than $8,000 from the nonprofit Lace Up With Love to "fund his gambling addiction."
An affidavit says Teets has repaid $6,500.
Teets' attorney, Darrell Townsend, said they are disappointed in the development and look forward to making their case in Board of Professional Responsibility proceedings.
