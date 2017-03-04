Law enforcement officers in Houston face more gang violence

Law enforcement officials in Houston have raised concerns about increased gang-related violence including two officers wounded by a suspect who was then fatally shot by police.
The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2lmcrcR) reported Saturday that the violence comes amid a spike in gang-related killings and assaults in recent months. Houston police Sgt. Clint Ponder, with the Gang Intelligence Unit, says investigators want to know why.
Officers Ronny Cortez and Jose Muñoz were shot Tuesday during a burglary investigation. Investigators determined the shooter was a gang member who recently served three years for burglary and weapons violations.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has promised harsher prosecutions and stiffer penalties for gang members who commit crimes.
FBI officials say about 20,000 gang members, in at least 300 gangs, live in the Houston area.
___
Online:
http://www.stophoustongangs.org/
Comments