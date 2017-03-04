More ice this winter means kids' ice fishing derby is a go

Maine's youngest ice fishermen will compete in a derby to help close out the winter ice fishing year.
Several ice fishing contests were canceled last year, and some have also been canceled this year because of lack of ice. But state officials say the Range Pond State Park Kid's Ice Fishing Derby is on for Saturday.
The derby will take place at the Poland state park and will be free for kids under age 13. Others can fish for $1.50. There will be free ice fishing basics, drilled holes and free bait for kids.
The event is promoted by several organizations including the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
Five hundred trout will be stocked for the event.
Comments