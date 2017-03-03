Federal authorities approve California tortoise removal

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only' Pause

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama