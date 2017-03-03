2nd investigation opened into Denver police deputy chief

Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation of the Denver Police Department's second-in-command over his handling of an open-records request.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2mPkNXP ) the District Attorney's Office announced the inquiry Friday into the actions of Deputy Chief Matt Murray.
It's the second investigation in the case. On Thursday, the city Department of Safety announced it was looking into Murray's handling of the open-records request as well as an internal affairs case.
Murray says he welcomes the investigations and that they'll disclose the truth and put the issue to rest.
The two inquiries involve an internal affairs investigation into an alleged sexual assault by an officer and a second person, and Murray's response to a request for records connected to that case.
No charges were filed after the sexual assault investigation.
