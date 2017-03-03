More Politics News

March 3, 2017 6:46 PM

Officer fires at stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls; no one hurt

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Sioux Falls police say an officer fired shots at a stolen car with two people inside near a public park, but no one was hurt.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says officers in downtown Sioux Falls spotted the stolen vehicle about 3:45 p.m. Friday. The car drove past Falls Park and was stopped in traffic when officers tried to make arrests.

But Clemens says the driver made a U-turn, striking a police car. When another police vehicle made the suspect's car turn around again, a police officer was struck in the leg. That officer then fired at the suspect's vehicle as it sped away.

Clemens says the damaged car eventually stopped. The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2mWbvZa ) reports an adult and a juvenile were taken into custody.

The police officer had minor injuries.

