Complaints dismissed against judge whose son died in hot car

The Arkansas Judicial and Disability Commission is dismissing complaints filed against a judge whose son died after being left in a hot car in 2015.
The commission said in a letter Friday to Garland County Circuit Court Judge Wade Naramore that it did not find "sufficient evidence of judicial misconduct, wrongdoing or incapacity" by Naramore.
The letter notes that Naramore was acquitted last summer of negligent homicide in his 18-month-old son Thomas' death and that a psychologist believes he's mentally fit to return as a circuit court judge.
The Arkansas Supreme Court said last week that Naramore can return to the bench, but won't be allowed to take any cases involving child neglect and ordered the Hot Springs-based court to distribute cases so that Naramore is not assigned dependency-neglect cases.
