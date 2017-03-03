Gang-related charges against teen to stay in Superior Court

A Delaware judge has refused to transfer charges against an alleged Wilmington gang member from Superior Court to Family Court.
The 16-year-old is among several defendants in a 109-count indictment against alleged members of the Only My Brothers gang.
He is charged with gang participation, possession of a firearm during a felony, robbery, assault, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, conspiracy, and carrying a concealed weapon. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison.
The judge said this week that while the teen might be amenable to rehabilitation through Family Court on some charges, state law mandates he be tried as an adult on the firearm charges.
The judge also noted that current policy is to not provide rehabilitative services to a juvenile facing adult charges.
