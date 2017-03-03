Baker prepared to boost state funds for Planned Parenthood

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration says it's prepared to increase state funds for Planned Parenthood clinics if Congress blocks Medicaid funding for the organization.
A spokeswoman for the Republican governor tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2mB8C3T ) Baker strongly supports women's health and believes Massachusetts has a responsibility to make sure Planned Parenthood services remain available for all state residents.
A draft of a Republican proposal to replace the federal Affordable Care Act would stop federal payments to the clinics which provide health services to women, including abortions. The bill has not been finalized.
Planned Parenthood says clinics in Massachusetts could lose about $2 million in Medicaid reimbursements if the plan were adopted.
Planned Parenthood supporters, including Democratic members of Congress, plan a rally on Boston Common Saturday to protest funding cuts.
Comments