Former N Carolina senator, law enforcement company exec dead

A memorial gathering will be held next week for a former North Carolina Republican state senator who spent most of his career building a law enforcement equipment company.
A family member said John Carrington died Tuesday at age 82. Don Carrington said Friday his uncle died at Rex Hospital in Raleigh following a heart-related incident.
Carrington was elected to the state Senate in 1994, where he served for 10 years. He also ran unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor, Congress and secretary of state.
Carrington had been president and CEO of the Triangle-based Sirchie Finger Print Laboratories. He pleaded guilty in federal court in 2005 to illegally shipping law enforcement equipment to China, receiving probation and a fine.
A memorial reception was scheduled for Monday evening at a Raleigh funeral home.
