Texas System Board of Regents chairman praises McRaven

The chairman of the University of Texas System Board of Regents says the board still has great confidence in Chancellor Bill McRaven after a decision to scuttle a controversial expansion in Houston.
In a letter to McRaven on Friday, board Chairman Paul Foster praised McRaven's leadership. McRaven, a retired admiral and former head of U.S. military special operations, is in the final year of a three-year contract.
McRaven has clashed with state lawmakers over a plan to expand into Houston. None of the system's 14 academic campuses are located in the nation's fourth-largest city.
McRaven announced this week he had stopped the Houston project and that the system would sell off land it had already purchased.
