Arkansas Supreme Court supports denial of tax election

The Arkansas Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's decision blocking a sales-tax election to raise funds to build a new courthouse in Mississippi County, calling the proposed tax an "illegal exaction."
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2mOe1BF ) reports the Thursday ruling ends a flight that started last summer.
County officials called for a half-percent countywide sales tax to build a facility to replace deteriorating courthouses in Blytheville and Osceola.
Osceola residents filed a lawsuit, arguing the tax would've been unconstitutional because it would fund a courthouse outside their district. The estimated cost for the new courthouse in Blytheville would've cost about $22.5 million.
Randy Carney, county judge for Mississippi County, says it will cost at least $60,000 to repair the heating system at Osceola's courthouse and more than $300,000 to replace the Blytheville courthouse's leaking roof.
