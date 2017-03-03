More Politics News

March 3, 2017 12:34 PM

Fitzgerald still pondering US Senate run

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he's still thinking about challenging Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year.

Fitzgerald is among a number of Republicans considering a run. Other potential candidates include state Sen. Leah Vukmir, businessman Eric Hovde and Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

Fitzgerald said last month that Republicans must avoid a crowded primary field. He added that he would defer to U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who was also considering a run. Duffy announced days later that he wouldn't enter the race.

Fitzgerald told reporters on Friday he's still pondering running. He said he doesn't have a timeline for making a decision but Vukmir has an "awesome" profile and would make an "awesome" senator.

