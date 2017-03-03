More Politics News

March 3, 2017 11:17 AM

Lawmakers mull limiting agencies from influencing referendum

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Some lawmakers say there's merit to preventing stage agencies from spending taxpayer dollars to influence the outcome of ballot questions.

But others worry that such a bill would prevent agencies from providing important perspectives on referendums, some of which may be financed by millions of dollars in out-of-state funds.

Two legislators on the veterans and legal affairs committee voted Friday to keep Democratic Rep. Ralph Chapman's bill alive. But the vote was 10-2 to recommend that the bill shouldn't pass.

A Cumberland County Superior Court judge ruled in 2014 that wildlife officials could oppose bear-hunt restrictions. But the judge also said lawmakers could limit the agency's ability to fund and participate in campaigns.

