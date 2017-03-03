Erie County Judge Robert Sambroak Jr. dies at home at age 61

A northwestern Pennsylvania judge has died at home after just three years on the bench.
The Erie Times-News (http://bit.ly/2m3a9wv ) reports Erie County Judge Robert Sambroak Jr. died Thursday after a brief illness. Barbara Sambroak, his wife, confirmed the death, saying he died at home surrounded by family.
Sambroak was elected to the bench in November 2013 and took office in January 2014.
Before his election, Sambroak worked for 13 years as a top assistant prosecutor for District Attorney Jack Daneri and his predecessor, Brad Foulk.
Sambroak grew up in Pittsburgh and received his law degree in 1980 from Duquesne University.
He spent 10 years practicing law in South Dakota, representing poor Native Americans, then as a judge in a tribal court and prosecutor before moving to Erie in 1990.
