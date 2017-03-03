Army's chaplain school at Fort Jackson changing leadership

A new officer is in charge of the Army chaplain school at Fort Jackson.
The outgoing commandant of the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School, Col. Peter Sniffin, is officially handing over the responsibility to Col. Jeffrey Hawkins on Friday.
The center's spokeswoman says the Army Chief of Chaplains Maj. Gen. Paul Hurley will host the ceremony. Those attending will include Fort Jackson's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson.
Sniffin has been the center's commandant since August 2015. He was previously deputy commandant. He is leaving to be chaplain at the Army War College in Pennsylvania, his alma mater.
Hawkins comes to Fort Jackson from Army Central Command at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.
