More Politics News

March 3, 2017 12:08 AM

Senate pushes bills upping punishments for cyberterrorism

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The state Senate has passed dual bills aimed at preventing cyberattacks and terrorism at international business and commerce centers like New York City.

The Senate on Thursday approved legislation to create new crimes for cyberterrorism and to strengthen the laws against soliciting or providing support for an act of terrorism.

One proposal would prohibit using computer technology to commit financial harm against more than 10 people. Another would increase criminal penalties for using money laundering or credit card fraud to fund terrorist organizations.

Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee Senator Tom Croci (CROW'-chee) say the measures will protect infrastructure systems from cybercrime.

The bills now require approval by the Assembly.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos