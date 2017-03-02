More Politics News

March 2, 2017 10:35 PM

Review launched into Denver deputy police chief actions

The Associated Press
DENVER

An independent investigation has been opened into the Denver Police Department's second-in-command over his handling of an internal affairs case involving sexual assault and an open-records request.

The city's Department of Safety announced the inquiry surrounding the actions of Deputy Police Chief Matt Murray on Thursday.

The records request involved a letter from a former district attorney criticizing the department's actions in arresting a woman in the sexual assault case and a subsequent response from the police chief. KMGH-TV in Denver reports (http://bit.ly/2mRGi9l) that the document request was initially denied by the department.

In an e-mail to The Denver Post (http://dpo.st/2mkg6I2), Murray says he and Police Chief Robert White welcome the investigation, which he says will disclose the truth of the matter and put it to rest.

