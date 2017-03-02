Pence used a private email account to conduct state business

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare