Russia's top diplomat at center of Trump controversy

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area