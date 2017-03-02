Prosecutor again says he won't pursue case against Christie

For the second time, a New Jersey prosecutor says he won't pursue a citizen's criminal misconduct case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the "Bridgegate" scandal.
A municipal judge has twice ruled there was probable cause to proceed, but First Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor John Higgins wrote Thursday he feels the charge can't be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.
Retired firefighter William Brennan filed the complaint last October, using testimony from the federal trial of two ex-Christie allies who later were convicted. Christie wasn't charged in that case.
Brennan alleges Christie knew about, but didn't stop, a plot to purposely create gridlock near the George Washington Bridge to punish a Democratic mayor who didn't endorse Christie's re-election.
Brennan has filed a motion to have a special prosecutor appointed.
Comments