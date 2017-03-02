Supreme Court suspends north Florida judge for 6 months

The Florida Supreme Court is suspending a judge for misconduct before he was elected and during his campaign for his current seat.
The court said Thursday that Third Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew Decker will be suspended without pay for six months and undergo a public reprimand.
Among the violations of ethical and professional conduct were falsely stating in a campaign debate that he had never been accused of having a conflict of interest. The court also said Decker shouldn't have boldy stated his support of the Republican Party while running for a non-partisan seat.
The court also noted past conflicts, including failing to tell an opposing lawyer that he had previously represented the judge hearing their case.
The Third Judicial Circuit includes six rural north Florida counties.
Comments