Lawmakers approve $29 million for treatment, rainy day fund

The Legislature has enacted a $29 million spending package that would increase the rainy day fund and expand access to drug treatment.
Legislators in the House and Senate on Thursday approved the supplementary budget and sent it to Republican Gov. Paul LePage. Lawmakers will continue to hold hearings on the governor's separate $6.8 billion, two-year budget proposal.
The proposal includes using $4.8 million in state and federal funds to expand medication-assisted treatment to 400 low-income and uninsured individuals. Maine's rainy day fund would receive $35 million.
The proposal provides $7 million to the University of Maine system to maintain the in-state tuition freeze. A $7 million rescue package would help the Maine Military Authority, which wants to rehire workers it laid off because of an unprofitable contract to overhaul buses.
