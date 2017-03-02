Avondale police: Man arrested after shooting at DPS trooper

A driver stopped in Avondale for a window tinting violation allegedly fired shots at a state trooper before being arrested hours later Thursday in north Phoenix, authorities said.
Luis Aldana, 29, was taken into custody nearly three hours after he was wounded while exchanging gunfire with the Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, according to Avondale police.
Aldana was reported to be in stable condition at a Phoenix-area hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound in the upper torso.
It wasn't immediately known if he has a criminal record.
The trooper, an 11-year department veteran whose name wasn't released, escaped injury, according to DPS spokesman Raul Garcia.
Garcia said the trooper made a traffic stop around 10 a.m. after spotting an SUV with window tint that was too dark.
Authorities said the suspect fired at the trooper and a bullet struck his marked DPS vehicle.
The trooper returned fire and wounded the suspect, who got back into his SUV and fled the scene.
Authorities found the SUV abandoned a short distance away and the resulting search for the gunman resulted in the lockdown of three schools in the area.
The suspect was found in a different vehicle headed north on Interstate 17 near State Route 303 and was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m., Avondale police spokesman Jaret Redfearn said.
Footage from TV news helicopters showed a shirtless man sitting upright on a stretcher that was being wheeled to an ambulance parked on I-17.
