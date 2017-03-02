State high court hears arguments about criminal records

The state Supreme Court is considering whether judges have the authority to order law enforcement agencies to expunge felony arrest records.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2miYmN6 ) that the New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments in the case Wednesday, advancing the eight-year dispute between an Albuquerque police officer and a paramedic who was arrested for battery.
Paramedic Christine Stump was arrested for battery on a police officer after she grabbed the arm of a police officer as the two argued about who had priority over a scene. Stump and the officer reached an agreement out of court and the charges were dropped.
Public records, however, still show Stump has an arrest record.
Unlike most states, New Mexico law offers no guidance on the issue of expunging felony arrest records.
