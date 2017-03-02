West Omaha neighbors oppose plans to build a sports court

Neighbors are fighting plans by a man who tore down a $600,000 house behind his west Omaha home so he could build a backyard sports court.
Tom Egan Jr. asked the City of Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday for permission to build a concrete sports court on a vacant land he owns behind his home, the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2mOFMJw ) reported.
Egan said he is looking to legally make the two lots into one so he can get a building permit for the sports court for his children. He said he plans to make the lot appealing with landscaping, including 30-plus pine trees.
"It will have a residential character to it," Egan said.
City planning staffers said he should be allowed to build it. But two lawyers representing nearby homeowners and neighbors opposed the request during Wednesday's meeting.
They argued that Eagan is trying to turn a front yard in their Ronson Heights neighborhood into an unsightly backyard. Attorney Larry Jobeun, representing several neighbors, said the vacant land and Eagan's home are in two different neighborhoods and subdivisions. He cited the potential appearance and noise of the land.
Neighbors said Egan didn't elaborate on what his plans were for the property and didn't respond to their requests for information.
"This is our first opportunity to talk about this," said neighbor Paul Smith. "And that's very unfortunate."
Egan said he didn't give neighbors details because he didn't know at first what he was going to make of the land. He decided to wait to speak with neighbors at the Planning Board public meeting instead of calling back.
"We've had some aggressive-toned messages left on our phone," he said.
Comments