US Rep. Welch calls for Attorney General Sessions to resign

A Vermont congressman is calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign in the wake of revelations that he twice met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.
In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch accused Sessions of misleading Congress during his Senate confirmation hearing. Sessions, a Republican and the nation's top law enforcement officer, did not disclose discussions he had with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the hearing in January.
Welch said Sessions misled Congress and may have even committed perjury.
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, meanwhile, didn't go as far as Welch. But he did call on Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into ties between Russia and White House and "come clean about any contacts" he had with the Russians.
Comments