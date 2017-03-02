Wisconsin lawmaker calls for Constitutional convention

A Republican state lawmaker is calling for a Constitutional convention to force adoption of a balanced budget amendment.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports Thursday (http://bit.ly/2mJIh0r ) that Republican state Sen. Chris Kapenga is calling for the amendment to ban the federal government from spending more than it takes in.
If approved by the Legislature, Wisconsin would just nearly 30 states that are requesting a Constitutional convention to pass the balanced budget amendment.
Kapenga says that a balanced federal budget is needed "for the safety of the nation." Opponents say the requirement could lead to deep cuts in vital programs.
A similar proposal from Kapenga passed the state Assembly in 2014 but was not taken up in the Senate.
Thirty-four states would have to call for a convention before Congress would take action.
