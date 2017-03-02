More Politics News

March 2, 2017 9:39 AM

Thief stealing water from Gold Hill fire hydrants

The Associated Press
GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Someone has been stealing water from fire hydrants in the southern Oregon town of Gold Hill.

Mayor Christina Stanley tells the Grants Pass Daily Courier (https://is.gd/e2XQGg ) the problem was discovered when city workers noticed lower water levels at one of the town's two reservoirs.

Stanley says she found a hydrant with its cap off. City workers and a citizen discovered three others.

The Daily Courier reports the city is losing more than 5,000 gallons of water each time a hydrant is found with a missing cap. The community has been asked to watch for suspicious activity.

