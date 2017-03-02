Winds down trees, cut power to thousands in Pennsylvania

Thousands of people in and around Pittsburgh were without power as storms packing gusty winds swept eastward across Pennsylvania.
Gusts of 60 mph were common across the state early Thursday.
About 14,000 customers of West Penn Power and Duquesne Light were without power early Thursday in Pittsburgh and several surrounding counties.
The same storm packed was being blamed for downing a tree that slightly injured a man in Clifton Heights, Delaware County near Philadelphia.
A wind gust up to 64 mph in Lancaster was one of the highest being reported early Thursday.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's West Trenton line was out of service after a downed power line caused a small fire. Oversized commercial vehicles were banned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to high winds.
Comments