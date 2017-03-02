Arkansas House backs bill to expand wine in grocery stores

The Arkansas House has approved a bill that expands wine sales in grocery stores, two days after the measure had narrowly failed.
The House voted 53-34 on Wednesday in support of the bill by Republican Sen. Bart Hester of Cave Springs. The bill now goes back to the Senate for agreement on an amendment and if passed, will go to the governor's desk.
The bill would allow grocery stores to sell wine from all producers. Now, grocery stores can only sell wines from small wineries and more expansive selections of wine are only available at liquor stores.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2mJvmvh ), some county-line liquor stores agreed to support the bill after grocers pledged to not support elections calling for alcohol sales in "dry" counties for eight years.
Comments