Berkeley increases beach fees to cope with operation costs

It will cost more to go to the beach in Berkeley Township this summer.
The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2mOHp9M ) the Berkeley Township council approved the price hike on Feb. 27. Daily beach badge fees will increase from $5 to $8. Weekly badges have increased from $20 to $25.
Season passes will, however, remain the same.
Mayor Carmen F. Amato Jr. says the change reflects the surging costs of beach maintenance. Amato says other beach towns have also raised fees to offset upkeep costs.
Lifeguards, trash removal and police patrols are included in beach operations.
