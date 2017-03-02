Southern New Mexico school district opts for 4-day week

Officials in one southern New Mexico school district have decided to go to a four-day week starting in August due to a budget crunch that has educators across the state looking for ways to cut costs.
The Silver City Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2mapbTi) that the Cobre Consolidated School Board had been discussing the possibility for the past two years and that the budget crunch made the schedule change a reality.
Superintendent Robert Mendoza says there's also a teacher shortage and the change could help attract more educators to the district.
With a shorter week, the district will see a savings on substitute teachers as well as transportation costs.
To help make up the time, elementary students will stay an additional 30 minutes each day, with middle schools and high schools going an extra 35 minutes.
