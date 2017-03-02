New Mexico's GOP congressman to hold in-person town hall

New Mexico's only Republican in its congressional delegation has finally scheduled an in-person town hall meeting amid angry scenes nationally.
Congressman Steve Pearce announced Wednesday that he will hold a town hall on Saturday in the small mountain hamlet of Ruidoso — a village of 8,000 people.
The Hobbs Republican recently held a telephone town hall with more than 10,000 participants.
Republicans who want to repeal Obamacare are facing angry pushback at constituent gatherings from Utah to Michigan to Tennessee and elsewhere, even in solidly Republican districts.
The protests are being amplified by liberal activists modeling their opposition to President Donald Trump on the tea party groups that sprang up to oppose President Barack Obama.
