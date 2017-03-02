New Mexico seeks return to pre-recession employment levels

A panel of New Mexico lawmakers and private-sector experts says the state needs to add 151,000 jobs over the next decade to offset attrition and return to pre-recession employment levels.
The New Mexico Legislative Jobs Council released a report Thursday that lays out goals for boosting employment and reversing a trend of outward migration.
The council says some regions of the New Mexico are having more difficulty identifying new opportunities for employment, particularly on the Eastern Plains and southwestern and south-central portions of the state.
New Mexico has the national's second highest unemployment rate behind Alaska. Economic development efforts by state government are hampered by a state budget crisis linked to a downturn in the oil and natural gas sectors.
