Rep. Delaney hosting workshop on opioid addiction, treatment

U.S. Rep. John Delaney is hosting a workshop on opioid addiction that includes health-care workers from three western Maryland counties and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Delaney's office says the event Thursday night in Hagerstown is designed to connect residents with resources and advice on how to respond to the increase in addiction cases, and how to help those who may be at risk.
The workshop includes health-care workers from Frederick, Washington and Allegany counties, and representatives from the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and various addiction treatment and support groups.
The Democratic congressman is following up the workshop with a town hall meeting at another Hagerstown location.
