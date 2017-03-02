Pacific island nations call for UN report on Papua abuses

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

8:59 Former Kentucky governor delivers Democrat's response to Trump's joint address to Congress

1:01 CAMPAIGN AD: 'Jon Ossoff: The Truth Strikes Back'

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs