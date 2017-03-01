More Politics News

March 1, 2017 8:51 PM

Prosecutor: Indiana officers justified in fatal shooting

The Associated Press
GOSHEN, Ind.

A prosecutor says a grand jury has found two Indiana police officers were justified in using deadly force to stop a man whom investigators say was driving a car toward them.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced Wednesday evening that Elkhart Sgt. Nathan Lanzen and Cpl. Leonard Dolshenko won't face charges for the fatal Dec. 4 shooting of 29-year-old Norman Gary.

Investigators have said Lanzen and Dolshenko heard gunshots and ran toward the sound, firing shots at a car in an alley driven by Gary. A woman in the car and two others nearby were wounded.

Gary's family and the injured woman have filed separate federal lawsuits against the officers.

