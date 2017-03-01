West Virginia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:
___
March 1
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel on the state's drug crisis:
In 2015, opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths, in West Virginia. For every 100,000 deaths in the state, more than 35 are overdoses. It is the highest per capita rate in the nation. According to Dr. Rahul Gupta, West Virginia state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health, the trend is growing more frightening, as 2016 numbers have likely not peaked, due to toxicology results still being recorded.
Local governments and law enforcement in places such as Cabell, Kanawha, Mason and Putnam counties are seeing overdose deaths at more than 61 per 100,000. Dealers are lacing their products with fentanyl and carfentanil in an effort to make the drugs more potent, and therefore increase demand — but what they are producing is an even more deadly poison users still willingly accept.
Diseases spread by needle-sharing, such as HIV and hepatitis, are nearing outbreak levels in some parts of the state.
First responders and family members of users are in danger because simply coming in contact with drugs like carfentanil without wearing gloves or a mask can put one at risk for an overdose.
Far too many men and women who should be productive members of the workforce are unable to pass a drug test.
Meanwhile, communities and lawmakers are desperate to find ways to bring new employers and industry to the state. But would any of the facts you have just read make the Mountain State an appealing place to look for workers, if you were running a company?
"When jobs leave the area, people lose focus and don't have anything to do, so they can end up turning to drugs," John Deskins, executive director of the Bureau for Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University told The Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg. "In turn, this causes a rise in the percentage of the workforce that is unable to work or pass a drug test, and that can drive even more business away and discourage new businesses from locating there. So there's a cycle of job loss, which causes increased drug use, which causes further job loss. It's going to take a big shock to break this cycle."
Lawmakers, educators, law enforcement, community leaders and everyday folks MUST find and implement that "big shock." It may involve some difficult decisions. It will certainly involve a lot of honesty and hard work. But it has to happen.
Solving the drug crisis that is crippling our state is vital to our economy and the health of our people.
Online:
http://www.newsandsentinel.com/
___
March 1
The Inter-Mountain on Gov. Jim Justice's budget proposal:
Leaders in the West Virginia Legislature were working on their version of the state budget before Gov. Jim Justice took office. For that reason, concern he expressed Monday about lawmakers not presenting a budget plan yet was a bit misplaced.
But the spirit of the governor's news conference certainly appeared to be one of compromise — and legislators of both parties ought to be delighted about that.
Just after he took office, Justice proposed two budgets. One calls for about $450 million in new taxes for the general revenue fund and another $150 million for the State Road Fund. His other budget was not really an alternative. It was meant to demonstrate what Justice believed would happen if legislators failed to go along with his tax proposals. It envisioned drastic actions such as closing state parks and colleges.
It was little wonder, then, that Republicans who control both houses of the Legislature adopted a confrontational attitude toward the Democrat governor.
As we have pointed out, Justice's initial proposals were simply unaffordable. Neither Mountain State families nor the businesses that provide jobs could afford his tax increases.
By Monday, Justice apparently had come to the same conclusion, to his enormous credit.
He has proposed a new budget plan, this one with fewer tax increases and more cuts in government spending.
His comments on spending serve to illustrate what appears to be a new attitude. The plan Justice originally put forth called for only about $26 million in state spending cuts.
But on Monday, he said he could accept $50 million. "If (legislators) can find $150 million in possible cuts, I'd be all in," the governor added.
Hundreds of millions of dollars a year in higher taxes remain in the governor's alternative budget proposal. That is not a good thing, and it is something lawmakers should address.
Justice's press conference amounts to the governor extending an olive branch to fiscal conservatives. They should accept it in the spirit of compromise — and improve upon Justice's new budget proposal.
Online:
http://www.theintermountain.com
___
Feb. 28
The Herald-Dispatch on food stamp restrictions on unhealthy food:
There are some restrictions on what people can use food stamps for, and there seems to be a growing interest in adding soda and junk food to that list.
Currently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture does not allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits - that is what food stamps are called now - to be used to buy alcohol, tobacco, pet foods, household supplies, vitamins and medicines. Also, food to be eaten in store or prepared hot foods are not allowed.
But the program does not distinguish between what is considered healthy food and non-healthy food. That might not be a big concern if people were using SNAP benefits for nutritious foods, but a recent USDA report shows that is not really the case.
About 23 cents of every food stamp dollar is going to candy, desserts, salty snacks, sugar and sweetened beverages, according to the November report, which is the first to detail purchasing habits. In fact, soda pop is the No. 1 purchased item, accounting for 5.4 percent of all SNAP benefits.
That is a particular concern for many states such as Kentucky and West Virginia, where poverty is high and obesity and diabetes rates are soaring. SNAP restrictions on sugary drinks and junk food could help recipients make healthier choices for their diet.
Some states have taken a stab at adding such restrictions, including West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico and Tennessee. But each of those efforts failed as lawmakers recognized some of the challenges.
First of all, opponents of restrictions say it would be too complicated and costly to determine what food is healthy and what food is not. Getting too far into those weeds would be very difficult.
Then there is the financial impact. Of course, producers of these products do not want to lose this portion of their market. Store owners are concerned about the cost of implementing new restrictions and the loss of sales. Groups that fight against hunger also have raised concerns, because they often receive donations and other assistance from the snack food and soda industries.
But despite the complications, it makes sense to promote nutrition within the SNAP program, not only with education, but also by ruling out some non-essential products that contribute to obesity and other health problems in a significant way.
Pop and candy would be a good start.
Online:
http://www.herald-dispatch.com/
Comments