Domestic violence bill would impose life sentence for murder

Family members of a murder victim want the state to impose an automatic life sentence for domestic abuse resulting in murder.
Amy Theriault died in 2014 after her ex-boyfriend stabbed and shot her. A jury found Jesse Marquis guilty and sentenced him to life in prison.
Maine did away with parole and has criteria for imposing life sentences. Senate Democratic Leader Troy Jackson is sponsoring the bill and calls domestic violence "the most intimate betrayal."
Half of Maine homicides stem from domestic violence, and Theriault's mother Barbara said it's an injustice for victims that the state doesn't automatically impose life sentences.
The Legislature's Criminal Law Advisory Commission said not every murder calls for a life sentence.
A legislative committee will continue working on the bill next Wednesday.
