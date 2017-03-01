Sen. Gardner holds call-in town hall

Sen. Cory Gardner is holding a call-in town hall rather than one in person.
Protesters dogged the Republican senator all last week during congressional recess. They demanded he hold a public town hall with his Colorado constituents. Activists and critics of President Trump have used town halls to pressure and embarrass GOP members of congress.
Instead Gardner scheduled a telephonic town hall, He held that on Wednesday. It ran for a little less than an hour because Gardner had to go to the White House to meet with the president.
Questioners asked Gardner about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and whether he'd back an independent probe into Russian hacking. Gardner said the Republican-led congressional intelligence committees should take the lead.
