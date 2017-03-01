Vermont reform group urges state reduce prison population

Vermont officials, lawmakers and reform groups say many Vermont inmates are being held unnecessarily in jail and that releasing them is a priority although hurdles remain.
Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director Suzi Wizowaty (WIZ'-oh-wat-ee) says Wednesday that Vermont is holding many people who have completed their sentences, but haven't gotten approval for their housing after release.
Vermont corrections official Derek Miodownik (MEE'-oh-duv-nik) says prisons want to release more people, but many inmates eligible for release have few housing options.
A privately-run prison in Michigan that houses about 250 Vermont inmates its ending its contract with Vermont June 13. Vermont corrections officials are looking for somewhere else to put the inmates.
Wizowaty says if the state can safely release enough Vermont prisoners it can make space for the inmates from Michigan.
