March 1, 2017 9:51 AM

Man killed by Utah police ID'd as Navy veteran

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police after they say he threatened to blow up a hazardous waste disposal facility southwest of Salt Lake City.

Barry Michael Zumwalt of West Valley City was fatally shot Sunday by two law enforcement officers who responded to a report of a man threatening to blow up propane tanks.

Authorities say Zumwalt confronted the officers with a gun and they opened fire, killing him.

Police say Zumwalt was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

A bomb squad found no explosives in the area.

Court records show Zumwalt, a 36-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, had no previous criminal history. Authorities say he had a history of mental illness and Zumwalt's family reported that he had bipolar disorder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

