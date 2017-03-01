Man killed by Utah police ID'd as Navy veteran

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by police after they say he threatened to blow up a hazardous waste disposal facility southwest of Salt Lake City.
Barry Michael Zumwalt of West Valley City was fatally shot Sunday by two law enforcement officers who responded to a report of a man threatening to blow up propane tanks.
Authorities say Zumwalt confronted the officers with a gun and they opened fire, killing him.
Police say Zumwalt was armed with a rifle and a handgun.
A bomb squad found no explosives in the area.
Court records show Zumwalt, a 36-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, had no previous criminal history. Authorities say he had a history of mental illness and Zumwalt's family reported that he had bipolar disorder.
The shooting remains under investigation.
