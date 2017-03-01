Miller, Del. Clark taken to hospitals after feeling ill

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller was taken to a hospital briefly after feeling ill.
Media outlets report that 74-year-old Miller went to the State House nurse's station Tuesday after aides say he complained of feeling light headed. The nurse recommended a doctor treat Miller for flu-like symptoms. Aides say he was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but returned to his office by late afternoon.
WBAL-AM reports Republican Del. Jerry Clark of St. Mary's and Calvert counties was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he fell ill Tuesday. It's not clear if the 64-year-old is out of the hospital. A message to Clark's office wasn't immediately returned.
