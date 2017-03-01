NY appeals court to hear murder charges dismissal case

A New York appeals court will hear arguments in the case of a former Ivy League student who stood trial in the slaying of his father.
The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court in Rochester is scheduled Wednesday to hear the Monroe County prosecutor's appeal of a county judge's dismissal of murder charges against Charles Tan.
Tan was a 19-year-old student at Cornell University when he was charged with fatally shooting his father inside the family's suburban Rochester home in February 2015.
His murder trial ended in a mistrial in October 2015 when jurors failed to reach a verdict. Soon afterward the judge dismissed the charges after ruling that prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to support the charges.
Prosecutors say they can retry Tan on the charges, but his attorney says the judge's ruling can't be challenged.
